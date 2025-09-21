Four including two children washed away in Rayachoti floods

KADAPA: Heavy rains in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, killed four people, including two children, officials said. The city recorded 14.4 cm of rainfall in a single night—heaviest in 30 years.

On Friday night, torrential rains flooded roads as drains and canals overflowed. Low-lying areas were submerged, and rivulets and streams swelled, disrupting normal life.

Around 10.30 pm, tragedy struck at SN Colony when Muni (27) and her son Ilyas (6) were standing on stones near a stormwater drain. The structure collapsed, sweeping both into the floodwaters. A neighbour, Ganesh (30), who tried to save them, was also washed away. Locals recovered the three bodies near the Governor Function Hall.