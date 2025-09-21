Nine IAS officers transferred or given postings in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government gave postings / transferred nine IAS officers. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

S Nagalakshmi, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Managing Director, AP GENCO transferring KVN Chakradhar Babu from that post. P Prasanthi, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Director, Rehabilitation & Resettlement.

BR Ambedkar, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Inspector General, Registration & Stamps duly relieving G Veerapandian from FAC. Sridhar Chamakuri, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director, Excise & Prohibition.