Nine IAS officers transferred or given postings in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government gave postings / transferred nine IAS officers. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.
S Nagalakshmi, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Managing Director, AP GENCO transferring KVN Chakradhar Babu from that post. P Prasanthi, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Director, Rehabilitation & Resettlement.
BR Ambedkar, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Inspector General, Registration & Stamps duly relieving G Veerapandian from FAC. Sridhar Chamakuri, who is waiting for posting is posted as Director, Excise & Prohibition.
Amilineni Bhargav Teja, who is waiting for posting , is posted as Additional Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), transferring Mallarapu Naveen from that post.
While Mallarapu Naveen is posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate of Krishna District., Katta Simhachalam, who is waiting for posting is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB). Mogili Venkateswarlu, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate of Nellore District, transferring Kollabathula Karthi from that place.
Dr. Mallikarjuna A, Director BC Welfare is placed in full additional charge of the post of Secretary, AP State Election Commission.
Posting orders for all the officers who have been transferred but not yet assigned postings will be issued separately, the orders read.