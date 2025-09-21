Swachhandra drive is about cleaning places and politics alike: CM Naidu

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised the comprehensive approach of the Swachhandhra initiative, stating, “Swachhandhra is about cleaning our cities, villages, and politics alike.”

Addressing a public meeting at Macherla in Palnadu district as part of the monthly Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme, he highlighted the government’s focus on environmental cleanliness, citizen participation, and governance reforms.

Naidu actively participated in a cleanliness drive near a local tank, joining municipal workers in removing garbage, and inspecting a health camp for sanitation staff. He interacted with workers and medical personnel, acknowledging their crucial role in public hygiene.

The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 52 crore in micro-credit assistance to women’s self-help groups, highlighting the government’s commitment to community empowerment. In his address, Naidu contrasted the current governance with past administration, warning against rowdyism and destructive politics.