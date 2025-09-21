Swachhandra drive is about cleaning places and politics alike: CM Naidu

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised the comprehensive approach of the Swachhandhra initiative, stating, “Swachhandhra is about cleaning our cities, villages, and politics alike.”
Addressing a public meeting at Macherla in Palnadu district as part of the monthly Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme, he highlighted the government’s focus on environmental cleanliness, citizen participation, and governance reforms.
Naidu actively participated in a cleanliness drive near a local tank, joining municipal workers in removing garbage, and inspecting a health camp for sanitation staff. He interacted with workers and medical personnel, acknowledging their crucial role in public hygiene.
The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 52 crore in micro-credit assistance to women’s self-help groups, highlighting the government’s commitment to community empowerment. In his address, Naidu contrasted the current governance with past administration, warning against rowdyism and destructive politics.
Naidu lays focus on cleanliness, civic responsibility, political accountability
“If rowdyism and destruction continue under the guise of politics, we will not remain silent,” he warned. Naidu affirmed the NDA government’s commitment to protecting citizens’ property, and maintaining law and order.
Development projects were central to Naidu’s speech. He reaffirmed plans to complete the Varikapudisela irrigation project in two phases, benefiting 1.25 lakh acres of farmland and providing drinking water to one lakh people. The project will utilise 1.54 TMC in the first phase and 6.32 TMC in the second. He also highlighted progress on the Polavaram project, aiming for completion by 2027, and river-linking initiatives connecting Godavari with Krishna, Vamsadhara, and Penna.
Environmentally, Naidu stressed the goal of achieving a plastic-free Andhra Pradesh by June 2026. The State has cleared 85 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, and is converting waste into compost and energy. Electric vehicles support door-to-door collection, with waste-to-energy plants operational in Visakhapatnam and Guntur, and more planned.
The Chief Minister outlined various welfare schemes like Super Six and P4. A total sum of Rs 10,000 crore has been credited to mothers’ accounts, women enjoy free bus travel, and free cooking gas cylinders are distributed annually. Farmers received Rs 20,000 each under Annadata Sukhibhava. Transparent recruitment filled 16,347 teacher posts, with significant investments and employment generation reported, he highlighted.
Announcements included Rs 15,000 for auto drivers during Dasara and GST reforms, lowering prices of 99 essential items. Naidu emphasised cultural preservation through the government-organised Palnati Veeraradhana festival. Macherla Municipality had received Rs 50 crore extra funding, and a 100-bed hospital was announced.
Urging citizen participation in Swachhandhra, Naidu linked environmental cleanliness, civic responsibility, and political accountability. His visit highlighted the government’s push for sustainable development, and improved quality of life in Palnadu, positioning Macherla as a model for civic engagement.
TDP brings water, not blood, to Macherla, says Naidu Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met TDP activists from Macherla constituency, lauding their sacrifices and struggles that brought the party victory after two decades. “It is because of your dedication and perseverance that the TDP flag flies again in Macherla,” he said. Naidu emphasised that standing firm against rowdyism has ensured TDP’s continued dominance in the constituency.
Recalling past mistakes in curbing YSRCP’s disruptive actions, he said the party has now strategically fielded J Brahmananda Reddy, who, despite opposition, proved capable and loyal. “In Macherla, both energy and calm-headed leadership are essential, and this combination strengthens the constituency,” he added.
The Chief Minister stressed the need to end factionalism and political violence permanently. “Macherla will no longer witness bloodshed; we bring water, not blood. Rowdy politics has no place here, and those attempting to disrupt peace are running out of time,” he warned. Naidu highlighted ongoing development initiatives, including Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT to ensure piped water to every household, and pledged completion of the Varikapudisela project soon. The Chief Minister also underscored the party’s focus on worker welfare.