Tirumala all set for grand Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA: Tirumala’s nine-day Brahmotsavams are set to dazzle devotees with meticulous preparations, assured Additional Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdhary, inviting followers of Lord Venkateswara to partake in the sacred festivities and seek the deity’s blessings.

“Exclusive crowd management at 4-mada streets during auspicious processions, re-check at several times, procurement of every item in double the quantity & quality, and we are ready to receive the devotees for the prestigious event of the sacred hills,” he stated.

Speaking to TNIE, Chowdhary highlighted that all work allocated to the Engineering, Electrical, Garden departments, and other contractors has been completed. Lord Viswaksena’s procession precedes Ankurarpanam, serving as a welcome call to people and deities.

This year, offerings include 16 food items with full lunch and dinner, including vada, 4 lakh buttermilk servings, and 4 biscuit packets. Galleries in four mada streets have round-the-clock workers serving food, savories, milk, and breakfast hourly; they’re prepared for 2 lakh food portions daily.

Regarding crowd management, Chowdhary assured effective strategies ensuring pilgrims are directed to queue lines for darshan or routed through mada streets for processions, avoiding visible crowds on roads. A headcount analysis system with L&T introduces real-time management with pictures, feed, and analytics. Quick Response teams address congregation crowds or vacancies.