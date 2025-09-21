Tirumala all set for grand Brahmotsavams
TIRUMALA: Tirumala’s nine-day Brahmotsavams are set to dazzle devotees with meticulous preparations, assured Additional Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdhary, inviting followers of Lord Venkateswara to partake in the sacred festivities and seek the deity’s blessings.
“Exclusive crowd management at 4-mada streets during auspicious processions, re-check at several times, procurement of every item in double the quantity & quality, and we are ready to receive the devotees for the prestigious event of the sacred hills,” he stated.
Speaking to TNIE, Chowdhary highlighted that all work allocated to the Engineering, Electrical, Garden departments, and other contractors has been completed. Lord Viswaksena’s procession precedes Ankurarpanam, serving as a welcome call to people and deities.
This year, offerings include 16 food items with full lunch and dinner, including vada, 4 lakh buttermilk servings, and 4 biscuit packets. Galleries in four mada streets have round-the-clock workers serving food, savories, milk, and breakfast hourly; they’re prepared for 2 lakh food portions daily.
Regarding crowd management, Chowdhary assured effective strategies ensuring pilgrims are directed to queue lines for darshan or routed through mada streets for processions, avoiding visible crowds on roads. A headcount analysis system with L&T introduces real-time management with pictures, feed, and analytics. Quick Response teams address congregation crowds or vacancies.
The temple’s floral decorations will be transformed three times, featuring exotic and fragrant flowers, including orchids, tulips, and 12 colors of roses, inside the temple. Chowdhary explained that arrangements were planned after reviewing last year’s 3D videos. Each transformation will incorporate traditional, exotic, and external flowers, costing Rs 1.5 crore, happening thrice during the 10-day festivities to create a grand festive look.
Chowdhary thanked flower donors and noted that clear instructions with special emphasis on plans, dos, and don’ts were given to 80 palanquin bearers working in 2 shifts, and all deployed priests, pandits, and archaks were given exclusive leadership roles for coordinating the work. The temple’s jewellery, vahanams, palanquins, Golden Chariot, and giant wooden chariot were confirmed intact and checked, he said in response to a query.
The Command Control room with 4000 CCTV aids TTD officials in annadanam, sanitation, crowd management, and security. L&T experts partner in crowd management. Donations for annadanam net Rs 265 crore in 2025, with 14 persons donating Rs 1 crore-plus; the corpus increased 25% in 5 months.
Food preparation involves central kitchen cooking, timely transport to mada streets, and coordination with police, revenue, and officials ensures smooth service. One senior officer coordinates each mada street’s workflow. 298 performances from 29 states are scheduled.
“We work hard to take care of each pilgrim’s responsibility till he leaves with devotional satisfaction, happiness, and joy,” Chowdhary said.