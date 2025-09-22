11 years on, Andhra Pradesh awaits own food testing lab

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eleven years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State is yet to have a functional food testing laboratory of its own. Despite the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh State Food Laboratory set up at a cost of Rs 4.77 crore in Visakhapatnam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2024, the facility has not been made operational.

In the absence of a State laboratory, food samples collected during raids across Andhra Pradesh continue to be sent either to private laboratories within the State or to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad. For over a decade, Hyderabad has remained the only destination for official testing of samples from Andhra Pradesh.

In some cases, officials have relied on private labs, paying between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per sample. The delay comes at a time when large-scale food safety inspections are being carried out across the State. The lack of a fully functional laboratory has raised questions about the effectiveness of these operations.

Last month, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the Visakhapatnam laboratory would be operational by the end of September, with basic equipment already installed, and the final stages of procurement in progress.