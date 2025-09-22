Alert for Andhra coast as low pressure area builds in Bay of Bengal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather alert in anticipation of a low pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

A second system is expected to develop over the East-Central and North Bay of Bengal by Thursday, September 25, moving west-northwest. By Friday, September 26, it may intensify into a cyclonic storm near the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts, potentially making landfall by Saturday, September 27.

Heavy rainfall is forecast across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Fishermen have been advised to return to shore by Wednesday, while farmers are urged to take precautions to protect crops and equipment.

On Monday, districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Chittoor, and Tirupati may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Other districts could see light to moderate showers. Residents are cautioned against standing under trees during storm conditions.

Significant rainfall was recorded on Sunday evening, with Singarayakonda (Prakasam) reporting 69.5 mm and Yadamarri (Chittoor) 61 mm.

The Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage is nearing its first warning level, with inflow and outflow measured at 2.43 lakh cusecs. Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and Pulichintala dams are releasing water downstream, prompting alerts for low-lying areas. The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is at 28.5 feet, while Dowleswaram has recorded 4.88 lakh cusecs.