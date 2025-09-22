Andhra Min Lokesh assures RDT of help to continue operations

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has pledged to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of services provided by the Rural Development Trust (RDT), emphasising its role as a beacon of hope for millions of underprivileged people.

In a meeting with RDT Director Moncho Ferrer on Sunday, the minister addressed the temporary challenges faced by the organisation and assured a permanent solution. During the discussions, Ferrer highlighted the disruptions in RDT’s operations and the subsequent developments.

Lokesh reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to resolving the issue, stating that discussions with the Union government are already underway. “RDT is not just a voluntary organisation; it is a ray of light that has transformed the lives of countless poor people. We are exploring all possible avenues to resolve these challenges permanently and ensure seamless continuation of RDT’s services,” Lokesh said.

The minister expressed his deep admiration for Moncho Ferrer, noting his love for the Telugu people and language, as well as his dedication to humanitarian service. Lokesh assured full cooperation from the State government and emphasised the collective responsibility to safeguard an organisation like RDT, which has forged a deep bond with the Telugu community.

Reassuring the public, Lokesh stated that there is no need for concern, as efforts are underway to restore RDT’s services in education, healthcare, employment, and economic development. “We are committed to taking all measures to ensure these services resume in full swing,” he added.