Andhra wins ‘Best State Award’ for sericulture

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best State Award’ under the Central Silk Board’s ‘Mera Resham - Mera Abhiman’ programme for its outstanding efforts in promoting sericulture and supporting silk farmers and reelers.

The award, presented during the 76th Central Silk Board Foundation Day celebrations in Bengaluru on September 20, 2025, recognises the State’s success in raising awareness and implementing development initiatives for the sericulture sector.

The accolade was conferred by Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, and Ambika Lakshminarayana, Member of Parliament from Anantapur and Member of Central Silk Board.

The achievement was attributed to the strategic guidance of B Rajashekar, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture), and the leadership of Dr K Srinivasulu, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture.

The State government prioritised the programme, conducting awareness campaigns in districts including Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Annamayya, Anantapur, Prakasam, and Kakinada, in collaboration with Central Silk Board scientists and district sericulture officials. These efforts have boosted cocoon production and encouraged new farmers.