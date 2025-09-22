APEPDCL develops AI-based system to detect faulty poles for public safety

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect faulty power poles, aiming to improve public safety and reduce outages. The initiative was carried out in collaboration with students of Andhra University and Bengaluru-based startup JOHNAIC. The AI model, deployed on an on-premises server at APEPDCL’s data centre in March 2025, identifies leaning poles and tilted cross-arms using images captured on smartphone cameras.

Linemen were trained to collect field data, which was later used to build the system with guidance from JOHNAIC CEO Sasank Chilamkurthy. The project was led by APEPDCL IT engineers and overseen by CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi. Explaining the approach, Prudhvi Tej said, “We wanted to embed AI into everyday DISCOM operations. The model proves that home-grown innovation can support our manpower and strengthen grid reliability.”

The system has been integrated into operational surveys and is being expanded to detect other issues such as insulator defects and vegetation growth. The project has also been open-sourced to enable adoption by other DISCOMs. “Alongside pole detection, APEPDCL has been using smart meter data for operational improvements.