CM to launch e-Governance meet in Vizag today; 1,200 delegates to attend

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2025 will commence in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The two-day event is jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Government of AP.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the conference along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who holds the charge of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister N Lokesh will attend the inaugural session.

The theme of the conference is ‘Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation’. Over the course of two days, senior officials, industry representatives, and academicians will discuss innovative approaches to enhance e-governance and service delivery across the country. The programme will include six plenary sessions, and six breakout sessions with around 70 speakers.

V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, told media persons here on Sunday that nearly 1,200 delegates from across India are expected to participate. He noted that the WhatsApp governance model introduced by the AP government has emerged as one of the best practices in the country. “We are keen to explore the possibility of replicating the initiative across the country,” he said.

The sub-themes of the conference include Visakhapatnam as an IT hub, artificial intelligence for inclusive solutions, digital transformation in civil services, cybersecurity in e-governance, benchmarking of service delivery, Agri Stack as a digital solution for agriculture, and grassroots-level innovations. Discussions will also focus on subsea cables, and AI data centres.