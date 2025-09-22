Financier murdered, body found in river near Andhra's Chapadu

KADAPA: A 58-year-old financier from Proddatur town, Venugopal Reddy, was found murdered, with his body recovered from the Kundu river near Chapadu on Sunday. Police suspect he was kidnapped on Friday night, killed, and dumped in the river.

Reddy, known for lending money on interest, lived in a spacious home at Bollavaram Municipal plots on Jammalamadugu Road. He usually returned home by 8 pm, but when he failed to arrive by 9 pm on Friday, his family grew anxious.

His two-wheeler was later found abandoned near the arch on Jammalamadugu Main Road, with chilli powder and footwear scattered nearby—suggesting a possible abduction.

His wife, Prameela Devi, alerted police, prompting Rural CI Arun Reddy and his team to begin a probe. Based on family inputs, police questioned suspects and reviewed CCTV footage, suspecting a group had abducted him in a car.

During questioning in Hyderabad, suspects revealed Reddy had been murdered the same night. Acting on this lead, police launched a search operation at Kamanuru in Proddutur mandal. His body was recovered near Chapadu. A police case has been registered.