GST 2.0 rollout: GOs issued in Telugu in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark move, the Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department has released Government Orders (GOs) in Telugu for the first time, marking a major step toward making governance more accessible to the public.
The new GST 2.0 policy, set to take effect from midnight on Sunday, was unveiled by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Undavalli. During the launch, he released a bilingual booklet containing all GST 2.0-related GOs and reviewed the State’s tax framework with officials.
Designed to simplify compliance, reduce costs, and empower households, farmers, and students, the GST 2.0 reforms aim to strengthen the economic system while promoting inclusive growth.
Chief Commissioner of State Taxes and Commercial Taxes, Babu A, said the decision to release GOs in Telugu enables citizens to better understand tax policies in their native language.
The initiative has been widely praised by traders, accountants, officials, and experts across Telugu-speaking regions. Officials described GST 2.0 not just as a tax reform, but as a transformative movement for sustainable development.
To ease the financial burden on citizens, GST rates on essential commodities have been reduced from 18% to 5%. Items such as butter, ghee, paneer, soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, hair oil, processed foods, biscuits, and coffee will now be more affordable. Pasteurised milk, packaged paneer, and bread have been fully exempted.
The middle class stands to benefit from reduced GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, air conditioners, and cement—from 28% to 18%. Taxes on sweets, chocolates, and ice creams have also been lowered to 5%.
Farmers will see relief with GST on fertilisers, pesticides, and tractors cut from 12% to 5%. To promote traditional crafts, GST on handwoven textiles, Etikoppaka toys, and Kondapalli figurines has been reduced to 5%, boosting exports and supporting artisans.
The hospitality sector is expected to benefit from lower GST on services and hotel stays, enhancing tourism and consumer spending. MSMEs are likely to gain from increased demand and job creation. In a major public health measure, GST on life-saving medicines and health insurance premiums has been eliminated.
Chief Commissioner Babu A said GST 2.0 supports the AP government’s 10 guiding principles, including poverty alleviation.