GST 2.0 rollout: GOs issued in Telugu in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark move, the Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department has released Government Orders (GOs) in Telugu for the first time, marking a major step toward making governance more accessible to the public.

The new GST 2.0 policy, set to take effect from midnight on Sunday, was unveiled by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Undavalli. During the launch, he released a bilingual booklet containing all GST 2.0-related GOs and reviewed the State’s tax framework with officials.

Designed to simplify compliance, reduce costs, and empower households, farmers, and students, the GST 2.0 reforms aim to strengthen the economic system while promoting inclusive growth.

Chief Commissioner of State Taxes and Commercial Taxes, Babu A, said the decision to release GOs in Telugu enables citizens to better understand tax policies in their native language.

The initiative has been widely praised by traders, accountants, officials, and experts across Telugu-speaking regions. Officials described GST 2.0 not just as a tax reform, but as a transformative movement for sustainable development.