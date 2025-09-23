146 diarrhoea cases reported in Guntur, officials on high alert

GUNTUR: Health authorities in Guntur have intensified measures after 146 diarrhoea cases were reported across Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) limits since September 17.

State Health Commissioner G Veerapandian chaired a review meeting on Monday at SR Sankaran Hall in the Collectorate, joined by Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and officials from health, PHED, RWS, food safety and medical institutions.

Ansariya said 84 patients remain under treatment, while others have recovered and been discharged. Old Guntur emerged as the hotspot, with seven localities recording 34 cases. Authorities have launched special medical camps with dedicated beds, surveys and continuous monitoring in these areas.