146 diarrhoea cases reported in Guntur, officials on high alert

GUNTUR: Health authorities in Guntur have intensified measures after 146 diarrhoea cases were reported across Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) limits since September 17.
State Health Commissioner G Veerapandian chaired a review meeting on Monday at SR Sankaran Hall in the Collectorate, joined by Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and officials from health, PHED, RWS, food safety and medical institutions.
Ansariya said 84 patients remain under treatment, while others have recovered and been discharged. Old Guntur emerged as the hotspot, with seven localities recording 34 cases. Authorities have launched special medical camps with dedicated beds, surveys and continuous monitoring in these areas.
Veerapandian directed officials to form dedicated teams including municipal staff, panchayat authorities and government hospitals to study cases by location, age and symptoms.
He stressed strengthening sanitation, chlorinating drinking water and supplying safe water via tankers where pipelines are faulty.
He also ordered closure of unregulated water treatment plants, inspection of street food outlets, and removal of garbage heaps and clogged drains.
The Health Commissioner urged citizens not to rely on unqualified practitioners and to seek treatment at government hospitals.
“Children, elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions need special attention. Preventing further spread depends on safe water, hygienic food, and timely treatment,” he said.