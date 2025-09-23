Completion of 2.61 lakh TIDCO units with essential infrastructure by June 26: Andhra Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Administration (MAUD) Minister Narayana on Monday announced that the State government aims to complete 2,61,640 TIDCO houses by June 2026, along with essential infrastructure such as parks, drains, community halls and hospitals.

Speaking during the question hour in the Assembly, Narayana said the project requires Rs 7,280 crore, which includes construction costs, infrastructure development, and Rs 3,100 crore to clear pending dues to contractors.

He accused the previous administration of mismanagement, alleging that between 2014 and 2019, it cancelled 4,39,841 of the 7,01,481 houses sanctioned by the Centre. Of the remaining, 77,350 homes were nearly completed by May 2019, yet lacked basic amenities, he claimed.