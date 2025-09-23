Elista launches Andhra’s first Smart TV unit in Kadapa, exports maiden consignment to Dubai

KADAPA: Elista has rolled out its first Smart TV unit from its newly inaugurated facility in Kadapa, marking what the company described as a first-of-its-kind milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s electronics manufacturing sector.
The company also dispatched its maiden export consignment, 650 premium Smart TVs ranging from 43 to 85 inches, valued at Rs 2.55 crore ($300,000), to Dubai under the India-Dubai Free Trade Agreement.
Developed with a phased investment of `250 crore, the state-of-the-art plant spans 1.32 lakh sq. ft. Phase 1 is now operational, with an annual production capacity of one million Smart TVs and one million LED monitors. In Phase 2, Elista plans to expand its portfolio to include washing machines, dishwashers and smart accessories.
Strategically located near Chennai and Visakhapatnam ports, the facility employs over 200 skilled professionals and is expected to generate around 500 jobs. Its logistics advantage enables shipments to Dubai in just five days. The plant features automated assembly lines, robotics, and advanced quality-control systems, alongside eco-friendly initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy integration.
“We have gone from being a challenger brand to creating products that stand alongside the best in the world—and now we are making them in India,” said Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav. “The Kadapa facility reflects our Make in India ambition, while strengthening our capacity, creating jobs, and helping us serve both Indian and global consumers better.”
The company said the Kadapa plant will also serve as a hub for innovation. One such development is a localised Smart TV interface that recommends regional apps and content based on user location.