Elista launches Andhra’s first Smart TV unit in Kadapa, exports maiden consignment to Dubai

KADAPA: Elista has rolled out its first Smart TV unit from its newly inaugurated facility in Kadapa, marking what the company described as a first-of-its-kind milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s electronics manufacturing sector.

The company also dispatched its maiden export consignment, 650 premium Smart TVs ranging from 43 to 85 inches, valued at Rs 2.55 crore ($300,000), to Dubai under the India-Dubai Free Trade Agreement.

Developed with a phased investment of `250 crore, the state-of-the-art plant spans 1.32 lakh sq. ft. Phase 1 is now operational, with an annual production capacity of one million Smart TVs and one million LED monitors. In Phase 2, Elista plans to expand its portfolio to include washing machines, dishwashers and smart accessories.