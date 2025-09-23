Factory working hours raised to 10 hours in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step aimed at boosting industrial growth, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday passed a bill amending the Factories Act, 1948, raising maximum daily working hours in factories from 9 to 10 per shift.

The bill, already cleared by the State Assembly on September 19, gives legal backing to a Cabinet decision made in June 2025 to attract investment and enhance productivity in the manufacturing sector.

The amendment to Section 54 specifies that no adult worker shall be required or allowed to work more than 10 hours a day, except with prior approval from the Chief Inspector to facilitate shift changes.

Section 55 mandates that no worker shall continue for more than six hours without a rest interval of at least 30 minutes. Section 56 caps the daily work period, including rest, at 12 hours, with the Chief Inspector empowered to extend this to 13 hours in special cases.

Addressing overtime, Section 59 provides that work exceeding 10 hours daily or 48 hours weekly must be compensated at twice the ordinary wage rate.

Section 64 further clarifies that daily working hours, including overtime, shall not exceed 12, with a 13-hour spread-over. Weekly working hours are capped at 60, while quarterly overtime cannot exceed 144 hours.