GST cuts on dairy products bring relief to Andhra households

VIJAYAWADA: The recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on dairy products has come as a major relief to lakhs of households across Andhra Pradesh, with milk unions and private dairies revising prices to pass on benefits ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 50 per kilogram.

Effective from September 22, the reforms have led to price cuts on popular items such as ghee, butter, paneer, ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk and flavoured milk. Fresh milk prices, however, remain unchanged, as milk has never been subject to GST—a clarification that has left some consumers still hoping for a reduction.

Prior to the reforms, GST was levied at 5% on UHT milk and paneer, and 12% on butter, ghee and condensed milk. Now, UHT milk and paneer are exempt from GST, while the rate on butter, ghee and condensed milk has been reduced to 5%, benefiting lakhs of consumers.

Krishna Milk Union – Vijaya Dairy, one of the State’s leading cooperatives representing over 1.5 lakh farmers, promptly implemented the revised pricing. Ghee is now priced at Rs 600 per kg (down from Rs 630), butter at Rs 530 (previously Rs 560), paneer at Rs 380 (earlier Rs 400), UHT milk at Rs 70 per litre (down from Rs 75), and flavoured milk at Rs 120 (previously Rs 125).