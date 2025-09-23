Minister Lokesh charts course to build world-class library in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday announced plans to build a world-class State Library in Amaravati, with an investment of Rs 150 crore. The facility will be developed to international standards and serve as a cornerstone of the state’s modernised library infrastructure.
Responding to queries from MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Palle Sindhura Reddy and Ganababu during the Assembly session, Lokesh outlined the government’s vision to transform public libraries across Andhra Pradesh.
The Central Library in Amaravati is expected to be completed within 24 months. Efforts are underway to upgrade facilities and preserve manuscripts in libraries statewide.
Shobha Developers has pledged Rs 100 crore towards the initiative, with additional donor contributions to be mobilised for further modernisation.
A model library in Visakhapatnam, budgeted at Rs 20 crore, is currently under development. Another in Mangalagiri is nearing completion and will be inaugurated in October.
The government plans to establish model libraries in all 175 Assembly constituencies and expand district libraries from 13 to 26, in line with the new administrative structure. The proposal is under review by the Finance Department.
To encourage reading among children, the state will roll out targeted programmes over the next six months. Community engagement initiatives have already begun.