Minister Lokesh charts course to build world-class library in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday announced plans to build a world-class State Library in Amaravati, with an investment of Rs 150 crore. The facility will be developed to international standards and serve as a cornerstone of the state’s modernised library infrastructure.

Responding to queries from MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Palle Sindhura Reddy and Ganababu during the Assembly session, Lokesh outlined the government’s vision to transform public libraries across Andhra Pradesh.

The Central Library in Amaravati is expected to be completed within 24 months. Efforts are underway to upgrade facilities and preserve manuscripts in libraries statewide.