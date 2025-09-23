New GST reforms a game-changer for Andhra: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday praised the Centre’s Super GST (GST 2.0) reforms as a major step towards economic empowerment, stating they would deliver substantial benefits to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Assembly on the third day of the session, Naidu announced a state-wide awareness campaign to educate citizens on the new tax regime, which he said could save residents approximately Rs 8,000 crore.

Drawing parallels with the Super Six schemes, the Chief Minister said GST 2.0 would further enhance affordability and prosperity. “We have formed a ministerial committee to ensure the benefits of GST 2.0 reach every citizen,” he told the House.

“These reforms aim to transform the lives of the poor and middle class. By 2047, alongside Super Six and P4 programmes, they will significantly contribute to our development goals.”

Naidu noted that nearly 99% of essential goods now carry zero tax, benefiting small businesses and MSMEs. He said the reforms align with the Swadeshi and Make in India initiatives, promoting ease of doing business and enabling Indian products to compete globally.

“Purchasing Made in India products directly contributes to national development,” he added. The awareness campaign will run from Dasara to Diwali, encompassing over 65,000 meetings and outreach programmes across all 26 districts.

Activities will be conducted through village and ward secretariats, 10,000 Rythu Seva Kendras, and educational institutions, where essay competitions will be held.