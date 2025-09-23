SIT to probe Parakamani row: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will soon be constituted to probe the Tirumala Parkamani row.

In a chit-chat with mediapersons at the State Assembly on Monday, Lokesh criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that they protected the culprits in the Parkamani row by issuing 41A notices instead of arresting them.

He claimed that “Jagan and his team played dramas in the name of God, and God has responded accordingly.” Lokesh further revealed that crucial evidence in the Tirumala ghee adulteration case is emerging, promising that more details will soon come to light.

He also shared plans to introduce a quantum computer in January 2026, with operations to be conducted at VIT until a dedicated facility is ready.