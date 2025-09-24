Anitha vows justice to victims of YSRCP rule

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed a heated discussion on the issue of wrongful and illegal cases filed by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government between 2019 and 2024.
Responding to questions raised by MLC Konidela Nagababu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha revealed that a staggering 3,116 false cases were registered during the YSRCP regime, targeting political leaders, media personnel, and ordinary citizens, including those who expressed dissent on social media.
Highlighting the misuse of power, Minister Anitha noted that cases were filed against individuals for merely questioning the government, posting on social media, or sharing content.
She specifically pointed out the plight of Amaravati farmers, who faced hundreds of cases for protesting to protect their capital city.
The Home Minister shared her personal experience, stating that she too was booked under SC/ST atrocity laws and had to appear in a Kadapa court.Anitha revealed that 80% of the cases filed against teachers protesting for the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have already been withdrawn, with efforts ongoing to resolve the remaining cases.
She said that CM Naidu will soon hold a review meeting with the police. and law departments over the issue.