Anitha vows justice to victims of YSRCP rule

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed a heated discussion on the issue of wrongful and illegal cases filed by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government between 2019 and 2024.

Responding to questions raised by MLC Konidela Nagababu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha revealed that a staggering 3,116 false cases were registered during the YSRCP regime, targeting political leaders, media personnel, and ordinary citizens, including those who expressed dissent on social media.

Highlighting the misuse of power, Minister Anitha noted that cases were filed against individuals for merely questioning the government, posting on social media, or sharing content.