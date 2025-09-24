Arrangements underway for DSC letters distribution

GUNTUR: Senior officials from the State government and Guntur district administration on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of arrangements at the Secretariat ahead of the upcoming programme to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited Mega DSC candidates.

School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar, Director V Vijay Rama Raju, Guntur District Collector Thameem Ansaria, and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal visited the venue to review preparations, including stage setup, seating arrangements, access routes, and extensive barricading.

During the inspection, officials discussed security and bandobust measures, stressing the importance of smooth entry and exit for candidates and their companions to prevent inconvenience or untoward incidents. Emphasis was placed on crowd management, emergency protocols, and ensuring comfortable seating for all attendees.

Departments were instructed to prepare for potential weather disruptions by arranging shelters and alternate routes to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. Officials underscored the need for coordination among security, administrative, and municipal teams to ensure the event proceeds efficiently.

The inspection was also attended by Intelligence SP Arif Hafeez, Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, additional SPs, revenue officials, and officers from various government departments. All were briefed on their roles and the logistics required for the smooth conduct of the letter distribution programme.