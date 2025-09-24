Ban on Pani Puri sales in parts of Guntur amid diarrhoea cases surge

GUNTUR: Street food sales, especially by pani puri vendors, have been suspended in diarrhoea-affected areas of Guntur. The move comes amid a seasonal spike in diarrhoea and related illnesses, with contaminated water and unsafe food identified as key contributors.

Strict inspections of roadside stalls are underway, and officials have urged residents to consume only freshly prepared food at home. Guntur Collector A Thameem Ansaria assured that preventive measures and rigorous monitoring are in place across the city and advised people to boil drinking water, maintain hygiene, and avoid street food during the monsoon.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and MLA Mohammad Naseer Ahmed, visited Pragathi Nagar, Workers Colony, Ramireddy Thota, Seethanagar, and Nehrunagar—areas reporting cases. Officials reviewed sanitation, water supply, and medical services.

Currently, 92 patients are under treatment at the Government General Hospital, all of whom are reported to be stable. Seven medical camps have been set up, supported by 50 surveillance teams conducting door-to-door health checks. Rapid response units are investigating the outbreak’s source.

Municipal staff have been directed to remove stagnant water, reroute pipelines, and ensure cleanliness. Special officers have been deployed to oversee awareness drives and coordinate swift medical intervention.