Coastal Andhra likely to get heavy rainfall

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of heavy rainfall and a potential cyclonic storm along the State and Odisha coasts.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain stated that a low-pressure area has developed over North Odisha and the northwest Bay of Bengal, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level.

The system is forecast to intensify into another low-pressure zone over the east-central and north Bay of Bengal by Thursday, September 25. It may move west-northwest and develop into a depression by Friday, September 26, over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, near the South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts. By September 27, it is likely to cross South Odisha–North Andhra coast, bringing widespread weather impacts.

The APSDMA urged residents to stay alert, advised farmers to safeguard crops, and strictly warned fishermen not to venture into the sea from Thursday to Sunday.