Doctor posts to be filled in Andhra's tribal areas

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has clarified that utmost priority is being given to filling doctor posts in hospitals located in tribal areas.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the AP Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Satya Kumar said that steps are being taken to fill vacancies arising due to retirements and voluntary retirements. He informed that walk-in interviews are being conducted to fill up the doctor posts, along with promotions, in the interest of public health. Stating that 306 Assistant Surgeon posts have been sanctioned to 153 Primary Health Centres in Agency areas after the formation of the coalition government, he said the number of Civil Assistant Surgeons (doctors) in hospitals in tribal areas has come down from 138 to 31 in the last five months.

He blamed the previous YSRCP government for lapses related to infrastructure and vacancies of doctor posts in Markapuram Medical College.