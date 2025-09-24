Min says YSRCP’s mistakes set right through double-engine governance

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that the coalition government, leveraging the strength of its ‘double engine’ governance model, has successfully rectified the problematic decisions of the previous administration concerning Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa.

Responding to queries from MLCs Bhoomireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Beeda Ravichandra, and Alapati Rajendraprasad in the Legislative Council, the minister detailed the steps taken to address irregularities at the university.

Minister Lokesh revealed that the previous government initiated admissions for the 2020-21 academic year at the university without securing necessary permissions or following due process, causing significant hardships for students of the first two batches.

“Students approached me during my visit to Kamalapuram, sharing their grievances. When they met the former chief minister, they faced attacks and were falsely accused of wrongdoing,” he said, expressing dismay over how the university was established without proper approvals.

The minister emphasised that the coalition government acted swiftly to resolve these issues. By August 6, 2025, all required permissions and approvals for the university were secured, ensuring relief for affected students.

Lokesh credited the ‘double engine’ governance model—reflecting coordination between the State and Central governments—for enabling the correction of past mistakes.