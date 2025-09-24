Newborn abandoned in bucket at Giddalur hospital

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in an empty plastic water bucket at a private hospital in Giddalur town of Prakasam district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a woman accompanied by two men entered the hospital around midnight, claiming she had severe stomach pain.

Staff informed them that no doctors were available at the time. The woman visited the washroom and returned shortly before all three left the premises.

Around 3:30 am, paramedical staff heard a faint cry and discovered the newborn near the washroom.

He was immediately wrapped in a clean cloth and shifted to another hospital with better neonatal care.

Giddalur Circle-Inspector (CI) K Suresh Kumar said CCTV footage has been collected and teams are working to identify the mother and understand the circumstances behind the abandonment. A case has been registered following a complaint, and officials are hopeful of tracing the individuals soon.

The incident has raised concerns over maternal health awareness and the need for stronger support systems.