Nine-day Brahmotsavams to begin at Tirumala today

TIRUMALA: The stage is set for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, beginning on Wednesday, September 24, with the Dwajarohanam ritual.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan will attend the inaugural day of the nine-day festival, believed to have been first conducted by Lord Brahma on the banks of the sacred Swamy Pushkarini as an offering of gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for safeguarding humanity in the Kaliyuga.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made extensive arrangements, incorporating advanced technologies to ensure a smooth experience for the millions of devotees expected. TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO Venkaiah Choudhary have coordinated with Tirupati District Collector Venkateswar and SP Subbarayudu to reinforce security.
Bomb squads and road-opening teams have combed both Ghat Roads to ensure safety during VIP movements and pilgrim visits. Naidu highlighted the vital role of Srivari Sevaks and announced plans to enhance their services, acknowledging their contribution to TTD’s mission of serving humanity.
This year’s Brahmotsavam has been meticulously organised with detailed standard operating procedures and checklists to ensure seamless coordination among staff. The temple and its surroundings are adorned with vibrant, theme-based illuminations and floral decorations.
Traditional iron frameworks and colourful serial lights depict iconic scenes such as Garuda Vahanam, Viswaroopa Sansaarshan, Lakshmi Narasimha Swaroopam, Lord Maha Vishnu Avatar, and Sri Rama Pattabhishekam across the four Mada streets, Asthana Mandapam, and Pedda Jiyyar Mutt. Green light arches and artificial coconut trees sourced from Nagpur enhance the festive atmosphere, while illuminated displays at key locations, including the GNC toll gate and Pancha Janayam Guest House, captivate visitors.
All palanquins have been cleaned and decorated, ready to carry Lord Venkateswara for devotees’ darshan. Priests, Veda Pandits, Jeeyers, and their disciples have arrived at the shrine, prepared for the rituals.
The electrical and iron framework decorations, crafted by artisans from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Tirupati, lend a mesmerising glow to the sacred hills.
With robust security, committed staff, and breathtaking visual arrangements, Tirumala is poised to welcome devotees for this grand celebration of faith and devotion.