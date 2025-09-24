Nine-day Brahmotsavams to begin at Tirumala today

TIRUMALA: The stage is set for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, beginning on Wednesday, September 24, with the Dwajarohanam ritual.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan will attend the inaugural day of the nine-day festival, believed to have been first conducted by Lord Brahma on the banks of the sacred Swamy Pushkarini as an offering of gratitude to Lord Venkateswara for safeguarding humanity in the Kaliyuga.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made extensive arrangements, incorporating advanced technologies to ensure a smooth experience for the millions of devotees expected. TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Additional EO Venkaiah Choudhary have coordinated with Tirupati District Collector Venkateswar and SP Subbarayudu to reinforce security.

Bomb squads and road-opening teams have combed both Ghat Roads to ensure safety during VIP movements and pilgrim visits. Naidu highlighted the vital role of Srivari Sevaks and announced plans to enhance their services, acknowledging their contribution to TTD’s mission of serving humanity.