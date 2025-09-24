PPP is not privatisation, clarifies CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the construction of new medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will be completed within two years, dismissing allegations of privatisation, and accusing the opposition YSRCP of spreading misinformation.

Speaking during a short discussion on the Health Department in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Naidu provided a detailed account of the PPP initiative, supported by data, and a PowerPoint presentation.

He refuted the claim that the PPP model amounts to privatisation, emphasising that it is a strategic approach to expedite infrastructure development while ensuring quality healthcare for the poor. He highlighted that when he first became the Chief Minister in 1996, the State had only six medical colleges.

Now, AP boasts of 38 medical colleges, including 18 in the government sector, 18 in the private sector, one at AIIMS, and one at GITAM University. After the State bifurcation, the NDA government has secured 1,819 medical seats, added 1,212 during 2014-19, and an additional 607 in 2024-25, he said.