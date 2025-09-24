PPP is not privatisation, clarifies CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the construction of new medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will be completed within two years, dismissing allegations of privatisation, and accusing the opposition YSRCP of spreading misinformation.
Speaking during a short discussion on the Health Department in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Naidu provided a detailed account of the PPP initiative, supported by data, and a PowerPoint presentation.
He refuted the claim that the PPP model amounts to privatisation, emphasising that it is a strategic approach to expedite infrastructure development while ensuring quality healthcare for the poor. He highlighted that when he first became the Chief Minister in 1996, the State had only six medical colleges.
Now, AP boasts of 38 medical colleges, including 18 in the government sector, 18 in the private sector, one at AIIMS, and one at GITAM University. After the State bifurcation, the NDA government has secured 1,819 medical seats, added 1,212 during 2014-19, and an additional 607 in 2024-25, he said.
In contrast, the YSRCP government (2019-24) added only 452 seats. The previous YSRCP regime allocated Rs 8,480 crore for 17 medical colleges, but spent only Rs 1,550 crore (18% of the budget) in five years. The NDA government, in just 15 months, has spent Rs 787 crore, accounting for 9% of the total budget, he highlighted.
The Chief Minister announced that under the PPP model, the convener quota of medical seats has been increased from 64 to 75 per college. This translates to an additional 110 seats across 10 PPP medical colleges, making medical education more accessible to economically disadvantaged students. “This reflects our government’s commitment to the poor,” Naidu said, accusing the opposition of engaging in ‘cheap politics’.
The PPP model is not privatisation as the projects revert to the government after a specified period. This approach ensures faster infrastructure development without compromising public ownership, he elaborated.
Naidu assured that medical services in PPP-run colleges will remain free, including outpatient services and medicines, and treatment under schemes like NTR Vaidya Seva and PM Ayushman Bharat. The PPP model, he said, enhances infrastructure, improves service quality, and ensures financial viability for the government, he said.
Refuting the opposition’s allegations, Naidu urged critics to understand the PPP model before spreading falsehoods. The Chief Minister announced the Andhra Pradesh government’s ambitious goal to achieve ‘Arogya Andhra Pradesh’ by ensuring modern healthcare reaches every household, particularly the poor. He outlined transformative initiatives to enhance medical services and infrastructure, aligning with global standards.
The flagship ‘Sanjeevani Project’ is set to revolutionise healthcare by digitising health records, and tracking citizens’ health in real time. A successful pilot project in Kuppam will soon be expanded to Chittoor district, and eventually the entire State by 2027.
In collaboration with the Bill Gates Foundation and the Tata Group, the project integrates health and medical technology, leveraging AI to conduct 41 types of tests, and promote preventive care, he said.
Naidu underlined the need for reducing cesarean deliveries, noting that 90% occur in private hospitals, often unnecessarily.