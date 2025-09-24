Rs 5,500 crore power projects launched to meet demand in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: To meet the rising power requirements of households, industries, and agriculture, the State government has initiated development works worth Rs 5,500 crore across 68 locations under APTRANSCO, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The Minister said these projects will help reduce network overload and low-voltage issues, as Andhra Pradesh’s power consumption is growing at 6–8% annually. To cater to future demand, the government has already begun the construction of 14 new substations.

At present, the State has 18 substations of 400 kV, 113 substations of 220 kV, and 244 substations of 132 kV. With proactive measures by the coalition government, Andhra Pradesh has been able to meet record-high power demand.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply for industrial needs, the IT, Industries, and Energy Departments are working in close coordination, he saids and added that 63 new 33 kV substations are also under construction.

To address power interruptions, particularly in cities like Visakhapatnam, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre has been established. The facility monitors the performance of around 110 substations in Vizag.