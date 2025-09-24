Shipbuilding Cluster for Dugarajapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major stride toward positioning India among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the national maritime event ‘Transforming India’s Maritime Sector’ at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
The MoU lays the foundation for a National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, aimed at creating a globally competitive shipbuilding ecosystem. Under the agreement, GoAP will undertake landside infrastructure development, including roads and civil works, and provide land as equity, while VPA will manage all seaside works.
A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be established to execute the project in collaboration with global private shipbuilding firms, at an estimated investment of Rs 29,253 crore.
Proj poised to position AP as a global shipbuilding hub
This initiative aligns with the Maritime India Vision 2030, and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s robust maritime infrastructure, including fishing harbours, shipyards, and industrial ecosystem, to position the State as a global shipbuilding hub.
The project is expected to generate significant employment, attract foreign investment, and enhance India’s share in the global shipbuilding market.
The signing of MoU in Bhavnagar, a city with rich maritime history, has underscored the symbolic importance of this collaborative effort between the Centre and the State government, reflecting the spirit of cooperative federalism in building sustainable maritime infrastructure.