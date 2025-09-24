Visakhapatnam Steel Plant won’t be privatised: Min Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has made it clear that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will not be privatised, and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine has clarity on it.

Participating in a short discussion in the AP Legislative Council on Tuesday, Lokesh introduced a resolution, thanking the Centre for safeguarding the steel plant. The HRD Minister urged the Legislative Council to approve the resolution unanimously.

When YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani raised the issue, and demanded that the TDP withdraw support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Lokesh faulted her, stating that VSP suffered injustice during the previous regime.

It led to a verbal duel between the treasury benches and the opposition with Leader of the Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana faulting Lokesh for using objectionable language against a woman member.

Lokesh clarified that he had not uttered any objectionable words against Kalyani.