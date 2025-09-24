VVIT student dies by suicide in Guntur hostel

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old engineering student, K Sravya, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Monday, leaving her friends and roommates in shock.

Sravya, a final-year B.Tech student at VVIT Engineering College, was a native of Sriramavaram village in Denduluru mandal of Eluru district. She had been residing at Naveena Ladies Hostel in Ashok Nagar, Guntur.

According to police reports, Sravya contacted her friend Jagriti on Sunday evening, expressing distress and stating she no longer wished to live. Jagriti attempted to console her and informed Sravya’s family through her brother. Her parents assured her they would come to take her home and asked her roommate, Himasiri, to keep a close watch.

Despite these efforts, Sravya reportedly remained resolute. After chatting with friends until midnight, she is believed to have taped her mouth and clipped her nose with an iron clasp, leading to suffocation.

Her roommates found her unconscious the next morning and alerted the hostel warden, who immediately contacted the police. A case has been registered following a complaint by Sravya’s mother.