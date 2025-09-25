Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 10,644 crores of tourism investments, signed MoUs with 103 institutions

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has attracted Rs 10,644 crore tourism investments and signed MoUs with 103 institutions within just 15 months, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said in the Legislative Council.

Responding to queries from members, he outlined the coalition government’s transformative initiatives to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier tourism destination.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the government introduced the New Tourism Policy 2024-29, granting industrial status to the tourism sector. This enables access to industrial incentives, including capital subsidies, power charge reimbursements, and SGST refunds, fostering rapid growth, he explained.

The policy has already secured Rs 10,644 crore in commitments, paving the way for 8,080 new hotel rooms. Of these, 15 projects worth Rs 3,887 crore will create 2,848 rooms, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 24 proposals valued at Rs 3,668 crore promise another 3,164 rooms.

To promote balanced development across regions, the government is establishing eco, adventure, wellness, and heli-tourism circuits. A special committee has been formed to transparently allocate tourism department lands listed on the official website, facilitating partnerships with major institutions.

Aiming to attract international tourists, the Home Stay Policy will convert traditional village homes and heritage buildings into accommodations, he highlihted.