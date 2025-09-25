Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority provides 102 placements at Job Mela in Thullur

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development & Training, organised a Job Mela at the APCRDA Skill Hub in Thullur, offering over 450 vacancies and enabling 102 candidates to secure jobs.

APCRDA Social Welfare Department DCDO Borra Srinivasa Rao handed over offer letters alongside HR representatives from companies including Moxie IT Digital Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Pharmacy, Paytm, Premier Energies Pvt. Ltd., SBI Cards, and LMS Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

APSSDC Placement Officer Aruna Kumari, CRDA Senior Livelihood Officer Shankar, and Junior Livelihood Specialists Kranti Kumar, Narasimhulu, and Venkateswarlu supervised the event, with staff assisting registration to ensure smooth operations.

APCRDA said it is part of ongoing efforts to promote skill development and employment in the Capital Region.