Andhra Pradesh govt sympathetic to issue of Foreign Medical Graduates, says Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is sympathetically addressing the issue of permanent registration for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) through the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC), said Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.
Speaking in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, he clarified that the APMC operates strictly in accordance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, ensuring justice for eligible students.
He refuted claims that no permanent registrations have been issued in the past 17 months, stating that the APMC has issued registrations to seven FMGs as recently as Tuesday. He emphasised that the government is exploring all possible avenues to support students while adhering to NMC regulations.
In 2023 and 2024, the APMC received 653 applications for internship and permanent registrations. Of these, 318 candidates have been granted permanent registration as per NMC guidelines, while 335 applications remain pending.
Among the pending cases, 100 applicants await degree verification from foreign embassies, 40 are ineligible as they are still completing their internships, and 224 require clearance from Indian embassies due to ongoing internship, he explained.
Some students have approached courts, and the APMC has filed a review petition, as directed by the NMC, following conflicting court rulings. The High Court reiterated on Tuesday that the APMC must strictly adhere to NMC regulations, he said.
To address delays in degree recognition, he wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 19, urging swift verification through diplomatic channels to facilitate FMG registrations and postgraduate admissions.
The NMC had advised States on November 19, 2024, to verify FMG degrees through Indian embassies.
FMGs who studied their final year online must undertake a two-year programme to make up for clinical training deficits. The NMC clarified on August 7, 2025, that online classes must be completed in the same mode and duration to be recognised. Non-compliance with NMC guidelines had led to disciplinary actions in other States, he said, citing several examples.