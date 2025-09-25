Andhra Pradesh govt sympathetic to issue of Foreign Medical Graduates, says Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is sympathetically addressing the issue of permanent registration for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) through the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC), said Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, he clarified that the APMC operates strictly in accordance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, ensuring justice for eligible students.

He refuted claims that no permanent registrations have been issued in the past 17 months, stating that the APMC has issued registrations to seven FMGs as recently as Tuesday. He emphasised that the government is exploring all possible avenues to support students while adhering to NMC regulations.

In 2023 and 2024, the APMC received 653 applications for internship and permanent registrations. Of these, 318 candidates have been granted permanent registration as per NMC guidelines, while 335 applications remain pending.