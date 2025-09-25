Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC directs secys to file counters in response to Jagan Mohan's LoP status petition

The petition challenges the government’s refusal to recognise him as the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Former Chief Minister and Pulivendula YSRCP MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Assembly Secretary, the Principal Secretary of the Law Department, and the Speaker’s Secretary to file counters in response to a petition filed by former Chief Minister and Pulivendula YSRCP MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking Opposition Leader status.

The petition challenges the government’s refusal to recognise him as the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. On Wednesday, Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad issued orders directing the respondents to submit their counters, and adjourned the next hearing for three weeks.

The petition contests a ruling by Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on February 5, 2025, which denied Jagan the LOP status.

The YSRCP president urged the court to declare the Speaker’s ruling illegal, and in violation of Section 12-B of the AP Payment of Salaries and Pensions and Removal of Disqualifications Act.

He also sought a direction to the Assembly Secretary, and the Speaker’s Secretary to grant him LOP status.

