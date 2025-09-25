Andhra Pradesh High Court clears Deputy CM Pawan’s movie 'OG' for Karnataka release

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed a Nellore court’s order that barred the release of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s film OG in Karnataka.
Justice Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy issued the directive, removing legal hurdles for the film’s exhibition. JPR Films managing director had petitioned a Nellore court, claiming to have paid DVV Entertainment, the producer, for Karnataka distribution rights but was denied them. The petitioner sought to prevent the rights being transferred to a third party, leading to the September 18 order halting the film’s release.
DVV Entertainment challenged the ruling in the High Court. Senior advocate N Subbarao and advocate V Suryakiran, representing the producer, argued the case. After hearing submissions, Justice Reddy stayed the Nellore court’s order, allowing OG to proceed with its Karnataka release.
HC reserves verdict on plea against Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition accusing Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of misusing authority to promote his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar, the petitioner, alleged that Kalyan used government resources for commercial gain, including raising ticket prices in violation of legal norms.
Petitioner’s advocate Bala argued that Kalyan’s dual role as Deputy CM and actor created a conflict of interest. He said a prior ruling involving former CM NT Rama Rao did not apply, stressing that Kalyan’s actions breached regulations.
Additional Advocate General Sambasiva Pratap, dismissed the plea as politically motivated, citing the petitioner’s party ties. He said ticket prices were revised on a producer’s request and claimed there was no evidence of misuse of authority.