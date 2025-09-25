Andhra Pradesh High Court clears Deputy CM Pawan’s movie 'OG' for Karnataka release

HC reserves verdict on plea against Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition accusing Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of misusing authority to promote his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar, the petitioner, alleged that Kalyan used government resources for commercial gain, including raising ticket prices in violation of legal norms.

Petitioner’s advocate Bala argued that Kalyan’s dual role as Deputy CM and actor created a conflict of interest. He said a prior ruling involving former CM NT Rama Rao did not apply, stressing that Kalyan’s actions breached regulations.

Additional Advocate General Sambasiva Pratap, dismissed the plea as politically motivated, citing the petitioner’s party ties. He said ticket prices were revised on a producer’s request and claimed there was no evidence of misuse of authority.