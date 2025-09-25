Andhra Pradesh High Court sets up Panel to protect Erramatti Dibbalu

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step to safeguard the cultural heritage site Erramatti Dibbalu at Nerellavalasa village, the High Court on Wednesday issued key directives to prevent encroachments.

The court constituted a four-member committee comprising two senior officials from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and two from the state revenue department. The panel has been tasked with conducting a detailed survey, demarcating the site’s boundaries, and submitting a status report on the ground situation.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, also ordered the installation of concrete stone fencing around the site to deter further encroachments. The matter has been posted for further hearing in the first week of November.

Recognised by UNESCO as a world heritage site, Erramatti Dibbalu was described by the court as requiring urgent protection from destruction and unauthorised occupation.

The directions were issued in response to a PIL filed last year by Jana Sena Corporator PVLN Murthy Yadav and T Shankara Rao. Senior advocate KS Murthy, representing the petitioners, argued that a dedicated committee was essential to finalise boundaries and prevent illegal construction.