Annual Brahmotsavam commences at Tirumala, CM Chandrababu Naidu presents silk robes

TIRUMALA: The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara commenced grandly at Tirumala with the sacred Dhwajarohanam ritual, drawing thousands of devotees to the hill shrine.
The ceremonial hoisting of the Garuda flag, a spiritual invitation to deities across 14 worlds, marked the start of the nine-day festival with a spectacular display of devotion and tradition.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented sacred Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government.
CM participated in the Peddasesha Vahana Seva later in the evening along with Vice-President Sri CP Radhakrishnan. Pedda Sesha Vahanam is the first of the several Vahana Sevas of Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavam.
The Dhwajarohanam, conducted during the auspicious Meena Lagnam from 5.43 pm to 6.15 pm, featured Vedic chants led by Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Kankanabhattar, including ‘Namostute Dhwajaay Sakala Bhuvana Janahitaaya, Vimala Bhodakaaya, Mahita Mangalaaya’, alongside Garuda Astakam, Garuda Gadya, and Garuda Stuti. These hymns purified the environment and invoked divine presence as the Garuda flag, symbolizing Lord Vishnu’s celestial carrier, was hoisted atop the temple mast following sacred offerings at the Dwaja Sthambham and Bali Peetham.
The day began with a grand procession of Sri Malayappa Swamy, flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Parivara deities like Anantha, Garuda, Chakrattalwar, and Vishwaksena, along four mada streets on a golden Tiruchi.
After the Dwajarohanam, the deities, adorned with sacred jewelry, were taken to the Vahana Mandapam for the first procession.
Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, as the Kankana Bhattar, tied the ceremonial kankanam, pledging to oversee all processions until the festival’s end. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, as the Yajamanya, also wore the kankanam, symbolizing his role as the event’s host.
Chief Minister Naidu, dressed in traditional attire, began his offering at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, where priests draped a Parivattam over his head and placed a silver plate with the Vastrams on it. Accompanied by Vedic chants and Nadaswaram, he carried the silk robes in a celestial procession through the Mahadwaram to the sanctum sanctorum, handing them to the chief priest.
After offering prayers, Naidu received Vedasheervachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru by TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO Singhal.
He also unveiled the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams diaries and calendars for 2026 in a ceremonial event.