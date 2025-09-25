Annual Brahmotsavam commences at Tirumala, CM Chandrababu Naidu presents silk robes

TIRUMALA: The annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara commenced grandly at Tirumala with the sacred Dhwajarohanam ritual, drawing thousands of devotees to the hill shrine.

The ceremonial hoisting of the Garuda flag, a spiritual invitation to deities across 14 worlds, marked the start of the nine-day festival with a spectacular display of devotion and tradition.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented sacred Pattu Vastrams (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the state government.

CM participated in the Peddasesha Vahana Seva later in the evening along with Vice-President Sri CP Radhakrishnan. Pedda Sesha Vahanam is the first of the several Vahana Sevas of Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavam.

The Dhwajarohanam, conducted during the auspicious Meena Lagnam from 5.43 pm to 6.15 pm, featured Vedic chants led by Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Kankanabhattar, including ‘Namostute Dhwajaay Sakala Bhuvana Janahitaaya, Vimala Bhodakaaya, Mahita Mangalaaya’, alongside Garuda Astakam, Garuda Gadya, and Garuda Stuti. These hymns purified the environment and invoked divine presence as the Garuda flag, symbolizing Lord Vishnu’s celestial carrier, was hoisted atop the temple mast following sacred offerings at the Dwaja Sthambham and Bali Peetham.