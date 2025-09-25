Andhra Pradesh

AP Textiles Minister Savitha: Centre sanctioned SCDP for Hindupur to train Handloom weavers

She said, “This initiative will not only generate livelihoods but also provide training to weavers in producing garments that meet trends.”
Minister for Handlooms S Savitha along with Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna. (Photo | Express)
VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that the Union Government has sanctioned a Small Cluster Development Programme (SCDP) for Hindupur to provide employment and garment-making training to 292 local weavers.

Savitha, along with Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, reviewed the SCDP setup at her chamber in the State Secretariat. Handlooms Commissioner Rekharani said the project has an outlay of Rs 1.51 crore, with Rs 1.44 crore from the Centre and Rs 7.12 lakh from beneficiaries, under the National Handloom Development Program (NHDP).

She said, “This initiative will not only generate livelihoods but also provide training to weavers in producing garments that meet trends.” MLA Balakrishna said expert-led training will align handloom products with consumer choices, noting the scheme ensures a dignified life for weavers.

