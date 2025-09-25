Construct 5,000 Venkateswara temples: CM Naidu to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

TIRUMALA: Emphasising the need to spread Lord Venkateswara’s divine glory worldwide, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) construct 5,000 Venkateswara temples across Andhra Pradesh, in every State capital, and in regions with Telugu diaspora.

Addressing the TTD Board members after offering Pattu Vastrams to Lord Venkateswara for the 14th time on behalf of the State government, Naidu emphasised making the deity’s presence accessible globally. He proposed forming local committees to oversee temple construction, and linking them to Tirumala’s spiritual legacy.

Naidu directed the TTD to implement Annadanam in all temples administered by it, modelled on Tirumala’s programme, which operates with a Rs 2,283 crore corpus fund, generating Rs 14 crore interest annually to serve Rs 12 crore worth of meals to devotees per month. He highlighted Sri Vani Trust’s Rs 2,306 crore corpus, with Rs 738 crore collected since the formation of the NDA government.