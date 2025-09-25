GST cut on vehicles boosted sales, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad

VIJAYAWADA: The next-gen Goods and Services Tax (GST) has significantly boosted vehicle sales in Andhra Pradesh, Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, Mandipalli attributed the surge to reduced tax burdens under the revised framework, which he said has encouraged more residents to purchase new vehicles. He expressed optimism that the upward trend would continue, benefiting both consumers and the State’s transport sector.

On Monday alone, 2,991 vehicles received temporary registration across the State. These included 2,352 motorcycles, 241 cars and cabs, 60 tractors, 227 auto-rickshaws, 47 goods carriers, 50 auto goods carriers and 12 other vehicles.