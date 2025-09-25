Guntur Collector directs officials to shift people from flood-prone villages

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector V Vinod Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to evacuate residents of flood-prone Lanka villages along the Krishna River to safer locations.

The Collector inspected rehabilitation centres in Kolluru mandal, prepared with food, shelter, drinking water, and sanitation. Facilities are ready at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) for 2,000 people from Gajulanka, Chintalanka, and Saggunulanka; Vivekananda High School for 213 families; and Chaitanya Vidya Vihar for 1,000 people. He instructed staff to perform their duties diligently.

Vinod Kumar toured vulnerable villages, including Pesarlanka, Peddalanka, Chintalalanka, Epurulanka, Sugunalanka, and Chilumuru Lanka, urging residents to shift to safer zones. Civil supplies officials were ordered to keep essential commodities ready, and ration shops were inspected.

He noted that heavy inflows had raised Krishna River water levels, with the first flood warning in effect and a second alert likely soon. He ordered 73 boats to be ready for evacuation, food supply, and medical services across 18 vulnerable villages.

Addressing presidents of local fishermen’s cooperative societies, Vinod Kumar stressed their role in rescue efforts, citing their expertise in river conditions. Life jackets and fuel for boats are being arranged to ensure safety.