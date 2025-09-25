Indian Navy to commission ASW-SWC ‘Androth’ on October 6 at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy is set to commission its second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), Androth, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on October 6. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The induction of Androth marks the formal addition of the second vessel in the series of sixteen ASW-SWC ships planned for the Indian Navy. The ship has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with over 80% indigenous components, reflecting India’s focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Constructed under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team in Kolkata, Androth was handed over to the Indian Navy on September 13, 2025. The vessel derives its name from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago.

The new Androth continues the legacy of its predecessor, INS Androth (P69), which served the Navy for over 27 years before being decommissioned.

Equipped with advanced weapon and sensor systems, modern communication equipment, and waterjet propulsion, Androth is capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising underwater threats. The vessel is also designed to conduct maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal defence missions.