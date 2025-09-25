MLA Koona Ravi Kumar calls for probe into AMRUT 2.0 anomalies

VIJAYAWADA: Amadalavalasa MLA and Public Undertakings Committee Chairman Koona Ravi Kumar has called for a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the AMRUT 2.0 scheme during the previous YSRCP regime.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday after Question Hour, Koona alleged that funds were siphoned off under the scheme without completing any works. He claimed contractors, in collusion with officials, misappropriated public funds while completing less than 25% of the sanctioned works. He also criticised the delay in the inquiry into the matter. Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju announced that a decision on forming the panel.