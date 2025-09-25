Nagalakshmi assumes office as Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation MD

VIJAYAWADA: Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Managing Director (MD) S Nagalakshmi has underscored the importance of a reliable 24x7 power supply to meet the State’s rising energy demands.

Speaking at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Wednesday, she outlined her priorities: enhancing thermal, hydel and solar power generation, and modernising thermal plants to reduce emissions and meet pollution control standards.

Upon taking charge, Nagalakshmi held discussions with APGENCO directors M Sujaya Kumar (Hydel), P Ashok Kumar Reddy (Thermal), V Usha (HR), and Srinivasa Rao (APPDCL), along with senior officials. She was briefed on current operations, maintenance efforts and upcoming projects. She directed teams to optimise existing units and expedite the completion of new projects to boost generation capacity. Employees were urged to work collaboratively to expand power infrastructure in line with the State government’s goal of uninterrupted supply.

Addressing immediate challenges, she called for timely execution of thermal and pumped storage projects.