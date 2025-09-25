New university likely to come up in Chittoor district, says Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has informed the State Assembly that the government is contemplating establishing a university in Chittoor.

In response to a query posed by Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan Rao during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, Lokesh said after the bifurcation of combined Chittoor district, two universities, including Dravidian University in the government sector and Apollo University in the private sector remained in the truncated Chittoor district.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, each district should have either a government or a private university. Though Dravidian University in the government sector is located in Chittoor, as it being a language specific university, another university will be established in the district. The government is committed to setting up a junior college in every mandal, he said.