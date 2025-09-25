‘Opposition status should be conferred by people,’ says Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday emphasised that the status of the Opposition should be conferred by the people, not determined by courts.

He questioned how YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office of Chief Minister earlier without clarity on how many MLAs are required to claim Opposition status in the State Assembly.

Alongside senior officials from the Electricity Department, the Energy Minister inspected the construction of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) main office building in Amaravati. During the visit, officials briefed him on the architectural layout, and power infrastructure plans.