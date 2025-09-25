Subsidised power at Rs 1.50 per unit only for registered aqua farmers, says AP Agriculture Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu thanked the State Assembly for approving the Aquaculture Development Authority Amendment Bill-2025, aimed at bolstering the aquaculture sector. Speaking in the Assembly, he outlined several initiatives to support aqua farmers and enhance the industry’s growth.

The Minister emphasised the State government’s commitment to the aquaculture sector, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu dividing it into zones and non-zones to streamline development efforts. He announced that only registered aqua farmers will be eligible for subsidised electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit. The government is also implementing geo-tagging to identify and monitor aqua ponds.

Addressing queries from MLAs of Mummidivaram, Tadepalligudem and Unguturu, he revealed that the State has provided 50,000 electricity connections to aqua farmers under the subsidy scheme, with a target of reaching 64,500 connections.

He urged MLAs to raise awareness among farmers about the importance of registration and compliance with the aquaculture bill.

The Minister highlighted that providing subsidised electricity costs the State Rs 1,100 crore annually, underscoring that the government prioritises the sector’s growth over financial burden. The aquaculture law was formulated after consultations with farmers and industry stakeholders to ensure profitability, he said.

Noting that 20% of aqua farmers are yet to register, Atchannaidu announced an additional opportunity for registration with a 50% reduced late fee.

The government has also decided to extend the validity of aquaculture business operation licences from one year to five years, the Minister said.